Q2 Earnings Preview For Lululemon Athletica
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 05, 2019 7:38am   Comments
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Lululemon Athletica management projections, analysts predict EPS of 88 cents on revenue of $846.83 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of 71 cents on sales of $723.50 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 23.94%. Revenue would be up 17.05% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.700 1.74 0.7 0.49
EPS Actual 0.740 1.85 0.75 0.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Lululemon Athletica stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

