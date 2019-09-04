Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday,

September 5. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Signet Jewelers's [quarter] earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Signet Jewelers management projections, analysts predict EPS of 24 cents on revenue of $1.34 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 53.85%. Sales would have fallen 5.63% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.220 3.82 -1.08 0.21 EPS Actual 0.080 3.96 -1.06 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Signet Jewelers have declined 82.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Signet Jewelers stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Signet Jewelers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.signetjewelers.com%2Finvestors%2Fpresentations-and-events%2Fevent-details%2F2019%2FQ2-Fiscal-2020-Results-Conference-Call%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2017093&sessionid=1&key=C5EB08D46129E5E80B38339B488E05F6®Tag=&sourcepage=register