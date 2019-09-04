On Wednesday, September 4, Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Smartsheet reporting a loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $63.52 million.

Smartsheet EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 8 cents. Sales were $42.38 million. Sales would be have grown 49.87% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.180 -0.14 -0.16 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.120 -0.07 -0.09 -0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Smartsheet stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Smartsheet is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.