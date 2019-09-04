REV Group (NYSE: REVG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 42 cents and sales around $631.94 million.

REV Group reported a profit of 38 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $597.70 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 10.53%. Sales would be up 5.73% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.250 0.02 0.53 0.44 EPS Actual 0.240 -0.05 0.28 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

nalyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with REV Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.