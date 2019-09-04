Q3 Earnings Preview For REV Group
REV Group (NYSE: REVG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 42 cents and sales around $631.94 million.
REV Group reported a profit of 38 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $597.70 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 10.53%. Sales would be up 5.73% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.250
|0.02
|0.53
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.240
|-0.05
|0.28
|0.38
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.
nalyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with REV Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.