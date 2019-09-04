Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Outlook For MongoDB
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 04, 2019 7:28am   Comments
On Wednesday, September 4, MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting MongoDB's loss per share to be near 28 cents on sales of $91.61 million.

MongoDB's loss in the same period a year ago was 41 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $57.49 million. Revenue would be up 59.35% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate -0.240 -0.38 -0.4 -0.45
EPS Actual -0.220 -0.17 -0.3 -0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 117%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on MongoDB stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

MongoDB is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q64e6p99

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

