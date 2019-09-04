Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Copart earnings will be near 58 cents per share on sales of $516.15 million, according to analysts.

Copart reported a profit of 42 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $449.22 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 38.10% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 14.90% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.620 0.51 0.48 EPS Actual 0.660 0.52 0.47 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Copart stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.