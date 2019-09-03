On Wednesday, September 4, Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 27 cents and sales around $117.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Vera Bradley reported EPS of 26 cents on revenue of $113.62 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.85% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 3.28% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Vera Bradley's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.070 0.24 0.16 0.16 EPS Actual -0.070 0.33 0.12 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Vera Bradley have declined 27.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Vera Bradley stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vera Bradley is scheduled to hold the call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zoxn67gw