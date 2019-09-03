Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Navistar International EPS is expected to be around $1.17, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Navistar International announced EPS of $1.05 on revenue of $2.61 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 11.43%. Sales would be up 10.90% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.860 0.16 1.71 0.89 EPS Actual 1.060 0.11 1.89 1.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Navistar International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Navistar International is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/79bhmsci