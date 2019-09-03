American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 4. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

American Eagle Outfitters earnings will be near 32 cents per share on sales of $1.01 billion, according to analysts.

American Eagle Outfitters reported a per-share profit of 34 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $964.85 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 5.88%. Sales would be up 4.68% from the year-ago period. American Eagle Outfitters's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.210 0.42 0.48 0.31 EPS Actual 0.240 0.43 0.48 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate American Eagle Outfitters stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. American Eagle Outfitters is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.