Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) announces its next round of earnings Friday, Aug. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's second-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Big Lots reporting earnings of 40 cents per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

Big Lots EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 59 cents. Sales were $1.22 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be down 32.2%. Revenue would be up 2.29% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.700 2.3 0.67 EPS Actual 0.920 2.68 -0.16 0.59

Stock Performance

Shares of Big Lots were trading at $21.41 as of Aug. 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Big Lots stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Big Lots is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/big/mediaframe/32046/indexl.html