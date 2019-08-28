Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Sanderson Farms analysts model for earnings of $3.04 per share on sales of $967.85 million.

Sanderson Farms reported a per-share profit of 50 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $852.43 million. Revenue would be up 13.54% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.440 -1.55 1.36 EPS Actual 1.830 -0.82 -1.63 0.5

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 32.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Sanderson Farms stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sanderson Farms is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j7wf4xky