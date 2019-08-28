On Thursday, August 29, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Dollar General modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $6.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Dollar General reported earnings per share of $1.52 on revenue of $6.44 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 3.29%. Sales would be up 6.94% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.390 1.88 1.26 1.49 EPS Actual 1.480 1.84 1.31 1.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Dollar General stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dollar General is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fvkard7r