Build-A-Bear Workshop Q2 Earnings Outlook
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 29. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Build-A-Bear Workshop's Q2 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
Build-A-Bear Workshop EPS loss will likely be near 10 cents per share while revenue will be around $86.80 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Build-A-Bear Workshop reported an EPS loss of 12 cents on revenue of $83.18 million. Revenue would be up 4.35% from the same quarter last year. Build-A-Bear Workshop's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.150
|0.35
|-0.12
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.080
|-0.05
|-0.42
|-0.12
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Build-A-Bear Workshop. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Build-A-Bear Workshop is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t4bu6ywi