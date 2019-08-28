Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 29. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Build-A-Bear Workshop's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Build-A-Bear Workshop EPS loss will likely be near 10 cents per share while revenue will be around $86.80 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Build-A-Bear Workshop reported an EPS loss of 12 cents on revenue of $83.18 million. Revenue would be up 4.35% from the same quarter last year. Build-A-Bear Workshop's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.150 0.35 -0.12 0 EPS Actual 0.080 -0.05 -0.42 -0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Build-A-Bear Workshop. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Build-A-Bear Workshop is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t4bu6ywi