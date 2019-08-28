On Thursday, August 29, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Abercrombie & Fitch to report a loss of 52 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $852.32 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Abercrombie & Fitch reported EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $842.41 million. Sales would be have grown 1.18% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.440 1.15 0.2 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.290 1.35 0.33 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Abercrombie & Fitch stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Abercrombie & Fitch is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w6z3sfxn