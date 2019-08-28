A Preview Of Abercrombie & Fitch's Q2 Earnings
On Thursday, August 29, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are expecting Abercrombie & Fitch to report a loss of 52 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $852.32 million, according to the consensus estimate.
In the same quarter last year, Abercrombie & Fitch reported EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $842.41 million. Sales would be have grown 1.18% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.440
|1.15
|0.2
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.290
|1.35
|0.33
|0.06
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Abercrombie & Fitch stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Abercrombie & Fitch is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w6z3sfxn