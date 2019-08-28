On Wednesday, August 28, Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Sportsman's Warehouse reporting earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $207.43 million.

Sportsman's Warehouse reported a per-share profit of 18 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $203.29 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 33.33% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 2.04% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.090 0.25 0.26 0.16 EPS Actual -0.120 0.25 0.26 0.18

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Sportsman's Warehouse have declined 37.75%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Sportsman's Warehouse stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sportsman's Warehouse is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5dyixci5