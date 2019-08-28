Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 28. Here's Benzinga's look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Ollie's Bargain Outlet modeled for quarterly EPS of 46 cents on revenue of $339.75 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ollie's Bargain Outlet announced EPS of 40 cents on revenue of $288.10 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 15%. Sales would be up 17.93% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.440 0.69 0.31 0.36 0.37 EPS Actual 0.460 0.71 0.32 0.4 0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fiwe3hub