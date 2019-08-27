On Tuesday, August 27, Lannett (NYSE: LCI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Lannett analysts model for earnings of 21 cents per share on sales of $121.68 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 67.19% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 28.81% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.640 0.67 0.39 0.64 EPS Actual 0.680 0.86 0.44 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Lannett. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lannett is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lci/mediaframe/32028/indexr.html