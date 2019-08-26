Momo's Q2 Earnings Outlook
Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Momo EPS is expected to be around 72 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $574.29 million.
Sales would be up 16.19% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.540
|0.52
|0.53
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.620
|0.59
|0.53
|0.66
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Momo. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Momo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6g98apbs