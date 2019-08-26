Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 27. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Lancaster Colony's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Lancaster Colony earnings will be near $1.29 per share on sales of $331.56 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Lancaster Colony posted a profit of $1.18 on sales of $308.17 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.32% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 7.59% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Lancaster Colony's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.210 1.48 1.26 1.09 EPS Actual 1.110 1.46 1.42 1.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Lancaster Colony stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lancaster Colony is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2017642/A1A64BC68CE74EEFF41CB507D2C39890