On Tuesday, August 27, J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering J.Jill have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 9 cents on revenue of $178.67 million.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 137.50%. Sales would be down 0.58% from the same quarter last year. J.Jill's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.170 0.02 0.09 0.23 EPS Actual 0.100 0.05 0.15 0.24

Stock Performance

Shares of J.Jill were trading at $1.75 as of August 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on J.Jill stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

J.Jill is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.