Q2 Earnings Preview For J.Jill
On Tuesday, August 27, J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering J.Jill have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 9 cents on revenue of $178.67 million.
If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 137.50%. Sales would be down 0.58% from the same quarter last year. J.Jill's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.170
|0.02
|0.09
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.100
|0.05
|0.15
|0.24
Stock Performance
Shares of J.Jill were trading at $1.75 as of August 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on J.Jill stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
J.Jill is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.