Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Eaton Vance EPS is expected to be around 86 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $432.95 million.

In the same quarter last year, Eaton Vance reported earnings per share of 82 cents on revenue of $430.60 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 4.88%. Sales would be have grown 0.55% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.750 0.74 0.84 0.81 EPS Actual 0.890 0.73 0.85 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Eaton Vance stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Eaton Vance is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.eatonvance.com/overview.php