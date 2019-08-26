On Tuesday, August 27, Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Catalent analysts model for earnings of 64 cents per share on sales of $721.03 million.

Catalent EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 67 cents. Revenue was $685.30 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 4.48%. Sales would be up 5.21% from the year-ago period. Catalent's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.460 0.37 0.28 0.61 EPS Actual 0.490 0.45 0.28 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Catalent are up 27.06%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Catalent stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Catalent is scheduled to hold the call at 8:15 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.catalent.com/events-calendar