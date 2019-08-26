Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 27. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Barnes & Noble Education's Q1 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 80 cents and sales around $327.57 million.

Barnes & Noble Education reported a per-share loss of 82 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $337.48 million. Sales would be down 2.94% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.020 0.11 1.21 -0.66 EPS Actual 0.010 0.06 1.26 -0.82 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Barnes & Noble Education have declined 39.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Barnes & Noble Education. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Barnes & Noble Education is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.bned.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx