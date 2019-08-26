On Tuesday, August 27, Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Bank of Montreal EPS will likely be near $1.67 while revenue will be around $4.21 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.82 on sales of $4.27 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 8.24%. Revenue would be down 1.50% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Bank of Montreal's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.670 1.67 1.67 1.67 EPS Actual 1.700 1.74 1.76 1.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Bank of Montreal. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Bank of Montreal is scheduled to hold a conference call at 7:15 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.gowebcasting.com/events/bmo-financial-group/2019/08/27/q3-2019-conference-call/play