American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see American Woodmark reporting earnings of $1.96 per share on sales of $433.24 million.

In the same quarter last year, American Woodmark reported EPS of $2.04 on revenue of $428.96 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 3.92%. Sales would be up 1% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.890 1.92 EPS Actual 1.870 1.4 1.6 2.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on American Woodmark stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

American Woodmark is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/418/31387