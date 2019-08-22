Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, August 23. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's EPS to be near 31 cents on sales of $306.39 million.

In the same quarter last year, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of 46 cents on revenue of $315.39 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 32.61% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 2.85% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.500 0.38 0.11 0.48 EPS Actual 0.190 0.43 0.16 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have declined 16.42%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y5wvuvjx