On Thursday, August 22, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Intuit reporting a loss of 14 cents per share on revenue of $961.89 million.

In the same quarter last year, Intuit reported EPS of 32 cents on revenue of $988.00 million. Revenue would be down 2.64% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 5.410 0.87 0.11 0.23 EPS Actual 5.550 1 0.29 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Intuit stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Intuit is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx