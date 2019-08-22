Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Salesforce Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 22, 2019 7:25am   Comments
Share:

Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Salesforce.com's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Salesforce.com EPS will likely be near 47 cents while revenue will be around $3.95 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Salesforce.com reported earnings per share of 71 cents on sales of $3.28 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 33.80% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 20.39% from the same quarter last year. Salesforce.com's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.610 0.55 0.5 0.47 0.47
EPS Actual 0.930 0.58 0.61 0.71 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Salesforce.com stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Salesforce.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/53qpszqd

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (CRM)

10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019
Salesforce Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Print, Says Tableau Deal Has 'Good Revenue Synergy'
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More
Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Gap Q2 Earnings Preview