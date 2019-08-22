Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Salesforce.com's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Salesforce.com EPS will likely be near 47 cents while revenue will be around $3.95 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Salesforce.com reported earnings per share of 71 cents on sales of $3.28 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 33.80% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 20.39% from the same quarter last year. Salesforce.com's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.610 0.55 0.5 0.47 0.47 EPS Actual 0.930 0.58 0.61 0.71 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Salesforce.com stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Salesforce.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/53qpszqd