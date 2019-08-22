Salesforce Q2 Earnings Preview
Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Salesforce.com's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Salesforce.com EPS will likely be near 47 cents while revenue will be around $3.95 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Salesforce.com reported earnings per share of 71 cents on sales of $3.28 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 33.80% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 20.39% from the same quarter last year. Salesforce.com's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.610
|0.55
|0.5
|0.47
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.930
|0.58
|0.61
|0.71
|0.74
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Salesforce.com stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Salesforce.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/53qpszqd