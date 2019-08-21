Tuesday Morning Q4 Earnings Preview
Don't be caught off-guard: Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Tuesday Morning have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 30 cents on revenue of $225.53 million.
In the same quarter last year, Tuesday Morning reported a loss per share of 23 cents on revenue of $230.47 million. Sales would be down 2.14% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.250
|0.29
|-0.3
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.180
|0.35
|-0.18
|-0.23
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Tuesday Morning. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Tuesday Morning is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dzf32ai3