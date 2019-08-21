Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. Here's Benzinga's look at Hoegh LNG Partners's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hoegh LNG Partners reporting earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $35.20 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hoegh LNG Partners announced EPS of 53 cents on revenue of $36.61 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 32.08% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 3.85% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.380 0.43 0.44 0.41 0.37 EPS Actual 0.340 0.4 0.51 0.53 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Hoegh LNG Partners stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hoegh LNG Partners is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/31402