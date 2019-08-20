MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 21. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

MSG Networks EPS is expected to be around 63 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $170.93 million.

MSG Networks earnings in the same period a year ago was 60 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $171.41 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.00% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 0.28% from the year-ago period. MSG Networks's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.670 0.62 0.62 0.57 EPS Actual 0.720 0.58 0.62 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of MSG Networks have declined 28.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on MSG Networks stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

MSG Networks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zwdq8yq6