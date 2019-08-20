Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 21. Here's Benzinga's look at Baozun's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Baozun reporting earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $223.70 million.

Baozun reported a profit of 15 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $175.17 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 33.33%. Sales would be up 27.70% on a year-over-year basis. Baozun's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.120 0.11 0.13 EPS Actual 0.130 0.13 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Baozun stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Baozun is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x5ngfkkq