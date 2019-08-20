ScanSource's Q4 Earnings Preview
ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 82 cents and sales around $999.63 million.
In the same quarter last year, ScanSource posted a profit of 77 cents on sales of $993.85 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 6.49% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 0.58% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.800
|0.97
|0.87
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.770
|0.99
|0.89
|0.77
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on ScanSource stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
ScanSource is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mymrnxnp