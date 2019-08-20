La-Z-Boy's Q1 Earnings Outlook
La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see La-Z-Boy reporting earnings of 34 cents per share on sales of $415.95 million.
In the same quarter last year, La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of 34 cents on revenue of $384.69 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 0.00%. Sales would be up 8.12% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.700
|0.55
|0.43
|0.25
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.640
|0.63
|0.48
|0.34
|0.66
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of La-Z-Boy are up 0.95%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on La-Z-Boy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.