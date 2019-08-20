Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 20. Here's Benzinga's look at Cree's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Cree analysts model for earnings of 11 cents per share on sales of $248.95 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cree posted a profit of 11 cents on sales of $409.45 million. Sales would have fallen 39.2% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.17 0.12 0.08 EPS Actual 0.200 0.23 0.22 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Cree stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cree is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9v25zs6r