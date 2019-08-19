21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, August 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on 21Vianet Group management projections, analysts predict an EPS loss of 20 cents on revenue of $125.88 million.

In the same quarter last year, 21Vianet Group reported a loss per share of 12 cents on revenue of $125.18 million. Revenue would be up 0.56% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.030 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.010 -0.12 -0.06 -0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate 21Vianet Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.