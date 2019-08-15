Deere (NYSE: DE) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, August 16. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Deere EPS is expected to be around $2.86, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $9.40 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Deere posted a profit of $2.59 on sales of $9.29 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.42% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 1.23% from the same quarter last year. Deere's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 3.610 1.76 2.45 2.75 EPS Actual 3.520 1.54 2.3 2.59

Stock Performance

Shares of Deere were trading at $143.17 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Deere stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Deere is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.deere.com/home/