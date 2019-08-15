Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Applied Materials
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 15, 2019 7:33am   Comments
Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 15. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Applied Materials EPS is expected to be around 70 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.52 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.20 on revenue of $4.47 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 41.67% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 21.22% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.660 0.79 0.97 1.17
EPS Actual 0.700 0.81 0.97 1.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Applied Materials stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Applied Materials is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com/events/event-details/q3-2019-applied-materials-earnings-conference-call

