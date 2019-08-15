On Thursday, August 15, Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Adecoagro modeled for quarterly EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $233.81 million.

In the same quarter last year, Adecoagro reported earnings per share of 77 cents on revenue of $215.92 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 89.61% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 8.29% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.110 0.21 0.13 0.09 EPS Actual 0.120 -0.15 0.12 0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Adecoagro stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.