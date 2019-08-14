Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Preview For Titan Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 14, 2019 7:32am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, August 14, Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Titan Pharmaceuticals reporting a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $930,000.

In the same quarter last year, Titan Pharmaceuticals posted a loss of 4 cents on sales of $2.67 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 525.00%. Revenue would be down 65.14% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.260 -0.31 -0.05 -0.13
EPS Actual -0.340 -0.62 -0.11 -0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Titan Pharmaceuticals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (TTNP)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

A Preview Of Diversified Restaurant's Earnings