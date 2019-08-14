On Wednesday, August 14, Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Titan Pharmaceuticals reporting a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $930,000.

In the same quarter last year, Titan Pharmaceuticals posted a loss of 4 cents on sales of $2.67 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 525.00%. Revenue would be down 65.14% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.260 -0.31 -0.05 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.340 -0.62 -0.11 -0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Titan Pharmaceuticals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.