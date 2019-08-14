On Wednesday, August 14, SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering SORL Auto Parts modeled for quarterly EPS of 23 cents on revenue of $120.72 million.

In the same quarter last year, SORL Auto Parts reported earnings per share of 35 cents on sales of $128.50 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 34.29% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 6.06% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.270 0.21 0.21 0.29 EPS Actual 0.460 0.17 0.28 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of SORL Auto Parts have declined 40.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on SORL Auto Parts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SORL Auto Parts is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/52973