Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Perspecta analysts model for earnings of 50 cents per share on sales of $1.08 billion.

Perspecta EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 54 cents. Revenue was $1.04 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 7.41%. Revenue would be have grown 4.05% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.480 0.46 0.44 EPS Actual 0.540 0.47 0.45 0.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Perspecta stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.