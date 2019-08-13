Earnings Preview For SuperCom
Don't be caught off-guard: SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14.
Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 5 cents and sales around $5.50 million.
In the same quarter last year, SuperCom posted EPS of 7 cents on sales of $6.76 million. Sales would be down 18.65% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.1
|-0.05
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.060
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of SuperCom have declined 48.96%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on SuperCom stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
SuperCom is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.supercom.com/investors