On Wednesday, August 14, Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Daqo New Energy reporting a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $69.80 million.

In the same quarter last year, Daqo New Energy reported EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $66.95 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 108.09% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 4.25% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Daqo New Energy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.39 0.94 EPS Actual 0.810 1.16 0.32 1.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Daqo New Energy stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Daqo New Energy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://daqo.gotoip1.com/