Crown Crafts Q1 Earnings Preview
Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 4 cents and sales around $15.61 million.
In the same quarter last year, Crown Crafts announced EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $15.46 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 20% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 0.97% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.140
|0.15
|0.18
|0.05
|0.2
Stock Performance
Shares of Crown Crafts were trading at $4.91 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Crown Crafts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Crown Crafts is scheduled to hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1002/31367