IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 13. Here's Benzinga's look at IZEA Worldwide's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting IZEA Worldwide will report a loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $5.44 million.

IZEA Worldwide EPS loss in the same period a year ago was 28 cents. Revenue was $4.12 million. Revenue would be up 32.01% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate -0.180 -0.07 -0.24 -0.32 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.150 -0.06 -0.09 -0.28 -0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Buy rating with IZEA Worldwide. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. IZEA Worldwide is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://izea.com/investor-relations/