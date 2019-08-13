Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 13. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Fuel Tech's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Fuel Tech analysts modeled for a loss of 2 cents per share on sales of $12.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fuel Tech reported a loss per share of 7 cents on sales of $11.85 million. Revenue would be have grown 2.22% from the same quarter last year. Fuel Tech's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.010 0.04 0.04 -0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Fuel Tech are up 3.88%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days.

Analysts generally rate Fuel Tech stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.