On Tuesday, August 13, DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

DASAN Zhone Solutions EPS will likely be near 6 cents while revenue will be around $84.10 million, according to analysts.

DASAN Zhone Solutions reported a per-share profit of 8 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $76.26 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 25.00%. Sales would be up 10.28% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the DASAN Zhone Solutions's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.200 0.16 0.08 EPS Actual 0.050 0.1 0.11 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on DASAN Zhone Solutions stock is a . The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DASAN Zhone Solutions is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bzakbf5e