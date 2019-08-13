Don't be caught off-guard: CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 13. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict CDK Global will report earnings of 92 cents per share on revenue of $585.20 million.

In the same quarter last year, CDK Global reported earnings per share of 87 cents on revenue of $569.20 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.75% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.81% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.940 0.9 0.88 0.85 EPS Actual 0.980 0.98 0.89 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on CDK Global stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

CDK Global is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ked2pxn